Analysts Anticipate Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.11 Million

Analysts expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to announce sales of $522.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.20 million to $544.53 million. Fitbit reported sales of $571.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIT. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $2,318,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.46. 6,598,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.