Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 13,663 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $172,851.90.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $470,091.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $420,224.42.

On Monday, October 7th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $182,286.00.

NYSE:AYX traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -525.00, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in Alteryx by 76.9% in the second quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.