ALQO One Day Volume Tops $1,473.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, ALQO has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. ALQO has a total market cap of $850,285.00 and $1,473.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009195 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005927 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN . ALQO’s official website is alqo.org

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

