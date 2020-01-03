Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLO. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.22 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 374,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.