Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Allison Transmission have underperformed the broader industry over the last twelve months. The company anticipates year-over year decline in net income and adjusted EBITA in 2019. Declining demand for hydraulic fracturing applications in the North America Off-Highway end market is likely to affect the firm’s margins. Allison has also been bearing the brunt of rising R&D costs and the trend is likely to continue. However, the firm’s strategic acquisitions including the buyout of Walker Die and C&R Tool bode well. The firm is increasing the pace of development of products that cater to electrification and fuel cell markets for commercial vehicles. Investor-friendly moves are buoying shareholders’ confidence. That said, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point, in consideration of the headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,886,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,304,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,518,000 after buying an additional 114,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,611,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after buying an additional 642,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,129,000 after buying an additional 1,960,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

