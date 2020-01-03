Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 6,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,984. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 240,910 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

