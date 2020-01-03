Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) rose 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 2,408,072 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,456,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Aevi Genomic Medicine news, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola bought 2,049,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $266,418.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,821.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

