Aeron Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Kuna, Radar Relay, Tidex, Kucoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinrail, Mercatox, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.