Aegis Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $300.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Aegis from $235.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $209.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $208.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $21,264,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,888,662 shares of company stock worth $354,170,438 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.