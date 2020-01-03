Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,393. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

