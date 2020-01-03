Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.96.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,437. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.