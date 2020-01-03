Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0338 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $573,001.00 and approximately $5,080.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066184 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 16,929,700 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.