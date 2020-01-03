AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce $3.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.05 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $112.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.96 million to $116.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.15 million, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 279,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,867. The company has a market cap of $559.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

