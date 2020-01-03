ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post sales of $227.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the lowest is $225.47 million. ABIOMED reported sales of $200.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year sales of $886.24 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

ABMD stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $167.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.83. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ABIOMED by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ABIOMED by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ABIOMED by 698.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

