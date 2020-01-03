A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,208. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.09. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

