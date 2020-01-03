$9.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post sales of $9.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.68 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $9.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.70 billion to $36.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.70 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.79. 2,857,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $129.07 and a 12-month high of $183.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.06 and its 200-day moving average is $171.59.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

