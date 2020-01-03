801 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 18,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.54. 2,679,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average is $252.20. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

