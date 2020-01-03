$749.76 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post sales of $749.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.70 million and the lowest is $745.00 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $713.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 778,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.31. 29,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

