$7.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will post sales of $7.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $31.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $31.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $33.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Travelers Companies by 138.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

