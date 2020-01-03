$66.04 Million in Sales Expected for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to post sales of $66.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $66.08 million. Talend posted sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $247.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.10 million to $247.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.15 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $303.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 246,951 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Talend by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 141,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,125,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLND traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 289,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,624. Talend has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.