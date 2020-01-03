$35.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce sales of $35.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.07 billion and the lowest is $35.54 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $140.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.14 billion to $141.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $155.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.71 billion to $163.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.40. 10,655,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,120,476. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $97.20 and a 52-week high of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $1,215.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.