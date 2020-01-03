$304.42 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post sales of $304.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.64 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $306.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. 63,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,237. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 219,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,355.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 218,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 203,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.