$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Adient reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $15.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Adient by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 1,577,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,665. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 3.20. Adient has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.