$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to announce sales of $3.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Arconic posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.54. 3,036,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,568. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

