22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.10. 22nd Century Group shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 3,465,052 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

