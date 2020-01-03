$22.77 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post sales of $22.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.98 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $59.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $127.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $105.49 million, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $157.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. 2,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,952. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. argenx has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $167.64.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

