$20.42 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $20.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $20.53 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $81.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $81.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.49 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $83.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. 117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 653.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

