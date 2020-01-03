$17.28 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post $17.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.72 million to $68.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.23 million, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $72.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 14,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The firm has a market cap of $256.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

