$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce $16.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.17 million and the lowest is $12.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $106.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.33 million to $144.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $161.02 million, with estimates ranging from $92.37 million to $190.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Beacon Securities cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $382.64 million and a PE ratio of 38.83. OrganiGram has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

