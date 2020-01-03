1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.58 ($39.04).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €22.80 ($26.51) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €23.23 and a 200-day moving average of €26.43. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 1 year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

