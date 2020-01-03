$1.09 EPS Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.12. ABIOMED posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

Shares of ABMD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.33. 34,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,602. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average of $204.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 629,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,440,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,857 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

