$0.84 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. NCR also reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NCR by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NCR by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCR by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NCR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 453,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,021. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.64. NCR has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

