-$0.15 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.21). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $451.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

