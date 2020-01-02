Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zynga Inc. is the world’s largest social game developer with users playing their games which include CityVille, FarmVille, FrontierVille, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars, Zynga Poker, Cafe World, and Treasure Isle. Zynga Inc. games are available on a number of global platforms including Facebook, MySpace, Yahoo, the iPad, the iPhone and Android devices. They operate their games as live services, by which they mean that they continue to support and update games after launch and gather daily, metrics-based player feedback that enable them to continually enhance their games by adding new content and features. All of their games are free to play, and they generate revenue through the in-game sale of virtual goods and advertising. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZNGA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 11,585,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zynga has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Zynga’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,418,153 shares of company stock worth $8,861,862. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 1,556.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 569.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

