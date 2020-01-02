Zoomba Reaches Market Cap of $1,514.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and Crex24. Zoomba has a total market cap of $1,514.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00769788 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001315 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.