Zoomba Achieves Market Cap of $1,726.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $1,726.00 and $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00777346 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001400 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

