Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,276. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $133.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.