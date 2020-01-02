ZelCash Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00578445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00234628 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086799 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001774 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

