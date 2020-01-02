Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to Buy

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock remained flat at $$6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 353,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,022. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,197,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,479,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 360.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,773,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,484,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 834,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

