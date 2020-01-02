Zacks Investment Research Lowers CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to Sell

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,621. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $626,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

