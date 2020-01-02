Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHG. Goldman Sachs Group raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CLSA set a $15.30 price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

GHG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 878,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,442. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 825,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 193,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,088,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. TT International purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

