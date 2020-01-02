Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.19 Million

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to announce $113.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.28 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $121.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $448.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.78 million to $457.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $460.94 million, with estimates ranging from $444.54 million to $478.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point downgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 1,081,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,361. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 37.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SITE Centers by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

