Zacks: Brokerages Expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.98 Million

Analysts predict that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $772.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $783.90 million. Middleby posted sales of $756.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

MIDD traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,722. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

