Zacks: Brokerages Expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Identiv reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

INVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Identiv has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

