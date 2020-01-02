Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $840.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce sales of $840.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $832.65 million to $849.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $817.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $716.00.

NYSE:MTD traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $793.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $752.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $737.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51.

In other news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total transaction of $12,286,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at $24,051,066.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.