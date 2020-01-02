Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.04 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,045 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $15,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $51,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $5,285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 807,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.26. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.