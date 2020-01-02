Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.72. CRA International posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,622. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $415.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CRA International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CRA International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CRA International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CRA International by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.