Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 47,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.