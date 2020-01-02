Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to post sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE reported sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year sales of $114.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 115,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

