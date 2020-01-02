Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,322 shares of company stock worth $14,305,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after purchasing an additional 574,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 805,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,052,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.46. 315,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $70.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.